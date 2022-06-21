DAVIS, Willie



Mr. Willie Davis of Riverdale, GA. Passed on June 14, 2022. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM, South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., Atlanta, GA 30315. He is the nephew of the late Deacon John James Davis. Viewing will be held today from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, in our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

