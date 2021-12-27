Davis, William

DAVIS, Sr., William Thomas
Celebration of Life for Mr. William Thomas Davis Sr, will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 PM at Muray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta 30331,
404-349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
