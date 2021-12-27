Hamburger icon
Davis, William

Obituaries
DAVIS, Sr., William Thomas

Celebration of Life for Mr. William Thomas Davis Sr, will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 PM at Muray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W. Atlanta 30331,

404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

Investigations
