DAVIS, William
Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 2, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
DAVIS, William
Age 66, of Atlanta, GA, passed December 2, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 3 PM, in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral