Davis, William

DAVIS, Jr., William Carl "Bill"



William C. Davis Jr., passed away Saturday, November 18, 2023, at age 85. He was born in Carrollton, GA, June 15, 1938. Bill studied at Emory University and did post graduate work at the University of GA, where he met and later married Patricia Meroney in 1963. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. With his son, Bill Jr., he designed and built residential homes in Atlanta. He loved golf and was an original founder of the Settindown Creek Course in Roswell, GA. He is survived by wife, Patricia; sister, Sandra Zachry of Tullahoma, Tennessee; son, Bill; daughter, Leigh Anne and son-in-law, Steve Kuhn.



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