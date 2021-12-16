Davis, Wayne

ajc logo
Wayne Davis lived life with integrity and passion, and left this world on December 10, 2021, with few regrets. He made a difference in the lives of many people, and we invite those who wish to join us at his memorial service on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 3:00 PM, in the Elizabeth Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Wayne is survived by his daughter, LaJuana Davis; sister, Hazel White; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Norman Allen Davis and John Stanton Davis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Alumni of Association of Booker T. Washington High School, P.O. Box 161716, Atlanta, GA, 30321, or to Save Our Students, Inc., 2262 Campbellton Rd SW B, Atlanta, GA 30311.

