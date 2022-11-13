DAVIS, Trent Eldon



Born in 1934 in Milford, Ohio, Trent grew up with mother, Dorothea; father, Theodore; and sister, Carol. After graduating from Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, he attended Purdue University, was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, and received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Before graduating from college in 1957, Trent achieved his Master Masonic Degree with the Masons. From Purdue, in 1963, he moved to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a career in satellite communications at Scientific Atlanta. Before leaving Ohio, in 1962, Trent met his wife, Marjorie. They were wed in February of 1966 and had a fulfilling and loving marriage until his passing on October 25, 2022. Trent retired from Scientific Atlanta after 27 years, ending his career as the General Manager of the Government Business unit. In 1974, he and Marjorie welcomed daughter, Jennifer. With his family by his side, Trent was the founder, and owner, of both multiple and successful, technology businesses in the Atlanta area. His intelligence and determination led him to work closely with the United States government, and global communications clientele. Both he and Marjorie retired in 2010, where they settled in Sandy Springs, GA and enjoyed boating on Lake Lanier and traveling. Trent is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter Jennifer; and extended family in Ohio, Tennessee, and Florida.



A celebration of life for all friends and family will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 19, 2022 (1548 Mt Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338). A brief visitation will begin at 10:30AM. Memorial services will follow at 11:00AM with a reception in the parlor thereafter.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:·



The ALS Association



https://donate.als.org or https://donate.als.org/give/287064/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=jumppage



BCAD- Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network



https://bcan.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/



WTCares (Welsh Terrier Rescue)



https://welshterrierrescue.com/donate/. The address for checks is Wtcares c/o Lyn Hollis, 164 N. Forrest Av., Camden, TN 38320



