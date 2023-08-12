DAVIS, Stephanie



Elizabeth



Stephanie E. Davis "Steph", 46, passed away on August 6, 2023. She was a resident of Madison, GA and is survived by two siblings, Shelly (Rusty) Ewing, Jim (Laura) Davis; nieces, Alex (Jordan) Blankenship, Katie Davis; grandniece Harlan Blankenship; nephews, Levi (Alexa) Ewing, Evan Davis; aunt/uncle, Judy and Steve Roseberry; cousins, Charles (deceased), David White and Ryan Roseberry.



Stephanie loved her Lord, her family and friends; never met a stranger and liked to put smiles on others' faces. She will be missed but thankful she was called home.



Immediate family will be gathering to celebrate Steph.



