DAVIS, Stephanie

Elizabeth

Stephanie E. Davis "Steph", 46, passed away on August 6, 2023. She was a resident of Madison, GA and is survived by two siblings, Shelly (Rusty) Ewing, Jim (Laura) Davis; nieces, Alex (Jordan) Blankenship, Katie Davis; grandniece Harlan Blankenship; nephews, Levi (Alexa) Ewing, Evan Davis; aunt/uncle, Judy and Steve Roseberry; cousins, Charles (deceased), David White and Ryan Roseberry.

Stephanie loved her Lord, her family and friends; never met a stranger and liked to put smiles on others' faces. She will be missed but thankful she was called home.

Immediate family will be gathering to celebrate Steph.

www.aecarterfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

A. E. Carter Funeral Home

1670 Atlanta Hwy

Madison, GA

30650-2078

https://www.aecarterfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

