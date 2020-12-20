DAVIS, Sandra L.



Sandra L. Davis, 75, Duluth, Georgia passed away peacefully on her birthday, November 25th, after a long battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. She was the devoted wife of her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Russell Davis, to whom she was married for 57 years. Sandra is survived by her husband, Russell, their daughters, Michele (Hap) Hood and Jennifer (Ed) Bulluck, her 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sandra was greatly loved by her sister Deborah (Ron) Sanders, brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Lorene) Davis, Mother-in-Law, Clarice Davis and her cousins, nieces, and nephew. Due to Covid-19 and health considerations, a service will not be held. The family has set up a website as a tribute and for friends and family to leave comments and share memories: http://www.SandraLDavis.org



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandra's honor to the North GA Community Foundation for the Russell and Sandra Davis scholarship fund that helps low income / high potential students attend college. See website tribute for more details.

