Obituaries

Davis, Sandra

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

DAVIS, Sandra

Age 63, of Fairburn, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 11 AM, New Hope Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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