DAVIS, Sandra
Age 63, of Fairburn, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 11 AM, New Hope Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
DAVIS, Sandra
Age 63, of Fairburn, GA, passed November 4, 2023. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 11 AM, New Hope Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral