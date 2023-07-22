DAVIS, Sally



Sally Davis passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence W. Davis, M.D. of McDonough, Georgia. Mr. Lawrence Davis was past chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Emory University Medical School.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, John C. Polek. Jr., James E. Polek (Abby); and her daughter. Teresa Cummiskey (Jerry); and three grandchildren, Christine Unton (Keith), John C. Polek, III (Alison) and Thomas Polek. She is survived by four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Owen, Connor and Brooke. She is also survived by her sisters, Catherine A. Daly and Mary Ellen O'Neil (Francis); her brother, Edward H. Reese, Jr., and his wife, Ann.



Sally was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward H. Reese, Sr., and Catherine Tracey Reese. Philadelphia continued to be her special place, the annual trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show her favorite. She was a graduate of Fordham University and had an MBA from Manhattan College. She had a career in administration with American College of Radiology in Philadelphia: Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein Medical School in New York, and Grady Hospital in Atlanta. She was active in the community and served as President of the Henry County Master Gardeners in 2010. She was a past member of the Board of Community Gardens of Henry County and the Emory Institutional Review Board. A longtime member of the Emory Woman's Club, she missed actively participating when she moved to Henry County. She cherished her friendship with her canasta and book club buddies.



There will be a private funeral at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in McDonough, Georgia. She will be cremated with private inurnment at Arlington Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Atlanta Botanical Garden, 345 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30309, Attn: Development Office. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.southerncrescentcrematorium.com.



