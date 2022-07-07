DAVIS, Ruth



Ruth Roebuck Davis, age 89, of Sugar Hill, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clyde C. Davis; parents, Herman and Bessie Roebuck; son, Jimmy Wehunt; grandson, Brandon Davis; siblings, Edwin and Donnie Roebuck, Vergie Davis, Raymond and Opal Roebuck. She is survived by her son, Joel (Vickie) Davis, Sugar Hill, GA; granddaughter, Kimberly (Dathan) Harbert, Dawsonville, GA; great-grandchildren, Skylar Davis, Maddison Davis, Bradon Stephens; brother, Jerry (Elaine) Roebuck, Sevierville, TN; Numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Davis was born on November 11, 1932 in Buford, GA. She loved shopping and traveling with Peoples Bank tours. She was an owner/operator with her husband, Clyde, of Little Sack Convenience Store. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Chad Roebuck officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 prior to the Service.



To express condolences, please sign our online guestbook at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, (770) 932-1133.



