

DAVIS, Ronald Edward





Ronald Edward Davis, age 74, of Sunset, South Carolina, and formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, in his home. Ronnie was a native Atlantan. He was born February 6, 1946, to the late Arthur Terrell Davis and LeVangie Hill Davis.



As a child, Ronnie grew up on West Paces Ferry, in Buckhead, with his three siblings when the area was more country than city. The 11 acre property had pigs, chickens, horses, ducks, dogs, and his pet monkey which fostered Ronnie's love for animals. Ronnie graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta, class of 1964. In 1968 he graduated with a business degree from Auburn University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He remained an avid Auburn Tigers fan his whole life. Ronnie was self employed in commercial real estate and also, for a time, pursued the restaurant business following in the steps of his father. He was a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club and Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.



Family and friends were always an important part of Ronnie's life. He and his wife Linda's home was always full of life and laughter. Ronnie's kind heart, generosity, loving spirit and a wonderfully inappropriate sense of humor will be missed by all. In his leisure time he was passionate about golf, tennis, boating, photography, traveling, and cooking. His longtime love, his wife, Linda, joined him in these activities. They spent much time on their boat in Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Aventura, Florida, and both shared a love of golf. They were devoted to each other and enjoyed life together.



Ronnie was also a wonderful father to Kristi, Scott, and stepson, Jason, who all love and appreciate him so much. His six grandchildren, Skylar, Jack, Dylan, Asher, Wade, and Lake were the epitome of joy for him. He had so much to show them and teach them, and they loved him for it. His beloved dogs were always a part of his heart and his home. They traveled with him on land and boat. Ronnie lived life fully and appreciated all of his blessings.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his infant son, Bradford Davis, and his younger brother, James H. Davis. He is survived by his wife, Linda A. Davis, his sister, Sherry Fagerness (John) of Atlanta; brother, Arthur T. Davis, Jr. (Wanda) of Atlanta; and his children, Kristi Ballard (Scott) of Covington, Louisiana; Scott Davis of Edgewater, Colorado; Jason Kusak (Krystal) of Easley, South Carolina. Also, he is survived by grandchildren, Skylar, Jack and Dylan Ballard; Asher Davis; and Wade and Lake Kusak as well as many nieces and nephews.



To honor his life there will be a graveside ceremony at 11:30 AM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Arlington Memorial park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, Georgia, 30328. The family welcomes those who feel comfortable in attending.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society.





