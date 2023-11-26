DAVIS, Robert Howard



Mr. Robert Howard Davis, age 91, of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Marishka Davis; and his younger brother, Richard Davis. He is survived by his wife, Joan Armstrong Davis; his four children: Andrew Davis (Susi) of Portland, OR, Joel Davis (Lori) of Atlanta, Stephanie Notowich (Lee) of San Francisco, CA, Leah Davis of Asheville, NC; and Bob's brothers, Sid Davis of Atlanta, Ronnie Davis of Decatur; as well as eight grandchildren, Rachel, Maddie, Connor, Samantha, Davis, Isaak, Ryan, and Margot; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was born in New York City, to a family of Hungarian immigrants, and moved with his family to Charleston, SC, at the age of nine. Bob lived a full life defined by his characteristic of offering nurturing pushes for people to reach their fullest potential. He is a graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob's business and social principles were strong. Bob was a dancer, engineer, an entrepreneur, and a mentor. He had a keen sense of social justice and a big heart for those who struggled. His business, RHD Services, was carried on by his son, Joel Davis, in 2001. Following his retirement from RHD Services, a subsurface utility engineering company in Atlanta, he worked with CASA in Marietta, Georgia, as a court appointed special advocate for neglected children. He regularly volunteered with the International Rescue Committee. Inspired by the story of his own family, Bob was a mentor to many. Most notably young men from the West Afrian nation of Togo, whom he helped obtain employment and educational opportunities. Bob instilled in his children, and especially his grandchildren, an ethic of solidarity and activism. He left a big hole in the hearts of those who loved him, and his memory will forever be a blessing.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM, on Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.



Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements, www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com