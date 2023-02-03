DAVIS, Richard Arliss



Richard Arliss Davis, 86, of Hull, Georgia, died on Friday, January 27, 2023.



A native of Rockmart, Richard was born to the late James Clarence Davis and Helen Lola Simpkins Davis. From 1955 to 1963, Richard served his country in the United States Army, where he played on the Army baseball team. After leaving active duty, he joined the Atlanta Police Department. Stories of his time on the streets have been told time and time again and are legendary within the family. Eventually, he rose to the rank of major and mentored a generation of officers while commanding the police academy. Upon retirement, requests for his assistance and expertise in training police poured in from across Georgia, the United States, and around the world.



Notwithstanding these exceptional accomplishments, the role he favored most was that of a father and grandfather. He was an amazing Daddy and Poppie, who both cherished and was cherished by his family. In particular, the determination he exhibited over the past two years as primary caregiver for his wife, Sarah, provides us all with a lesson in love and steadfast devotion.



Richard made new friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his delight in telling the many stories collected throughout his remarkable life, and he inspired those who knew him to live their lives in a manner so that they may have their own stories to tell. A lifelong athlete, Richard also shared his excitement for running with his friends and family. He competed in the Peachtree Road Race for over twenty years along with the Atlanta Half-Marathon, and he helped found the Fuzz Run.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nedra Layton; and brother, Sonny Davis. Richard is survived by his wife of sixty years, Sarah Kennedy Davis; three children, Vanessa Davis, Beth Arlette Strickland (Terry), and David Davis (Amanda); three grandchildren, Emily Bell, Jeremy Bell (Katie), and Ethan Strickland; and one great-grandchild, Nolan Bell.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Lord and Stephens West, Watkinsville at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 PM before the service. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM.



