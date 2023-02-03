X
Dark Mode Toggle

Davis, Richard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAVIS, Richard Arliss

Richard Arliss Davis, 86, of Hull, Georgia, died on Friday, January 27, 2023.

A native of Rockmart, Richard was born to the late James Clarence Davis and Helen Lola Simpkins Davis. From 1955 to 1963, Richard served his country in the United States Army, where he played on the Army baseball team. After leaving active duty, he joined the Atlanta Police Department. Stories of his time on the streets have been told time and time again and are legendary within the family. Eventually, he rose to the rank of major and mentored a generation of officers while commanding the police academy. Upon retirement, requests for his assistance and expertise in training police poured in from across Georgia, the United States, and around the world.

Notwithstanding these exceptional accomplishments, the role he favored most was that of a father and grandfather. He was an amazing Daddy and Poppie, who both cherished and was cherished by his family. In particular, the determination he exhibited over the past two years as primary caregiver for his wife, Sarah, provides us all with a lesson in love and steadfast devotion.

Richard made new friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for his delight in telling the many stories collected throughout his remarkable life, and he inspired those who knew him to live their lives in a manner so that they may have their own stories to tell. A lifelong athlete, Richard also shared his excitement for running with his friends and family. He competed in the Peachtree Road Race for over twenty years along with the Atlanta Half-Marathon, and he helped found the Fuzz Run.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nedra Layton; and brother, Sonny Davis. Richard is survived by his wife of sixty years, Sarah Kennedy Davis; three children, Vanessa Davis, Beth Arlette Strickland (Terry), and David Davis (Amanda); three grandchildren, Emily Bell, Jeremy Bell (Katie), and Ethan Strickland; and one great-grandchild, Nolan Bell.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Lord and Stephens West, Watkinsville at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 PM before the service. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home

1211 Jimmy Daniel Road

Watkinsville, GA

30677

https://www.lordandstephens.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition 9h ago

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
12h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
10h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
19h ago

‘Grassroots rising.’ Behind an upset defeat in North Georgia
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
Billy, Selmon
2h ago
Bynum, Keith
2h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
12h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
17h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top