Davis, Ralph

DAVIS, Jr., Ralph Buck



Ralph Buck Davis Jr. died unexpectedly, April 6, 2022 in San Diego, CA. He was born on December 15, 1983 in Atlanta, GA. Buck graduated from The Paideia School.



He began his career in construction software. From this he transitioned to working for Balfour Beatty Construction in south Florida. Buck recognized the inadequacies of computer hardware for the construction industry and created the BIMBOX brand of computers. Along the way he became a nationally recognized expert, appearing on numerous podcasts and regularly as a member/ guest of the Con Tech Trio.



Buck's guiding principle was, "Helping People and Making Friends".



Buck is survived by his son Rhett; and former wife Tori Davis of Atlanta; his former wife Vivian Davis of San Diego CA; his parents Meg and Bucky Davis of Jacksonville



FL; his sister Nicole Davis of Atlanta GA; his niece and nephew Sophia and Buzz Bergstresser of Atlanta GA; and his grandparents Linda and Ralph Davis of Hilton Head, SC.

