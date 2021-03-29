DAVIS, Priscilla Alday



DAVIS, Priscilla Alday, passed away on March 24th. Pris was born in Ashland, KY, and moved to Atlanta as a very young girl. She was a graduate of Murphy High School and attended Georgia State University. Priscilla was married to Charles "Chuck" T. Davis (retired Army) for more than 58 years. She was the loving Mother of her two children, Shay and Taylor, and a devoted Army wife. Her life's dedication was a strong desire to be a faithful servant, a loving Mother to her children, and a support for her loved ones' pursuits and goals. The Army life cultivated her love of travel, snow skiing and camping in Europe, the Far East and the US, with Chuck and their two children. Her travels gave her the opportunity to meet many people of different nationalities and religions. She connected with individuals while residing in West Germany; Okinawa, Japan; and in several states from coast to coast in the USA. Throughout her life, she delighted in serving others and was a wonderful ambassador for her Lord and for many military families. She befriended everyone, never met a stranger, and set the example as a mentor to serve others.



She is survived by her husband Chuck, her daughter Shay Little and her husband Byron of Statesboro, GA; her son Taylor Davis and his wife Amy of McDonough, GA; her grandchildren Aulbri, Hali, Cole, and Jenna, and her brother Pete Alday of Cartersville, GA. She is predeceased by her parents Warren and Jean Alday and her loving sister Patricia Simmons. Pris was always grateful for family and cherished being with cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She always treasured her friendships with her Murphy classmates, whom she loved and admired, and enjoyed their frequent reunions. As a member of the P. E.O. Sisterhood, she cherished her sisterhood and supported educational opportunities for women.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Priscilla's name and mailed to: Office of Gift Records, Parkinson's Research, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, MS: 0970-001-8AA Atlanta, GA 30322-4001.



Funeral arrangements: Visitation, April 1st, 5:00PM to 8:00PM, Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 North Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, GA. Interment will be for immediate family only at the Georgia National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on April 3rd, 11:00AM, Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

