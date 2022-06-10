DAVIS, Mary



Mary Guloien Davis, 79, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her home in Atlanta. She was born on August 30, 1942, in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Dr. Hansel and Luverne Guloien. She graduated from Dickinson High School and received her B. A. degree from the University of North Dakota where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and elected Sweetheart of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, Mary taught school in Germany and Nashville, Tennessee. She moved to Atlanta in 1964 where for seven years she was a much-beloved pre-first teacher at The Westminster Schools. She was devoted to her family and after her retirement, became active in parent support groups when her two sons enrolled in Westminster. She was a member of the Iris Garden Club, the Cathedral of St. Philip, and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Atlanta.



The very first day Mary met her college roommate, Mary Keating Aamoth, they became "besties." They were the "Transistor Sisters," always singing and dancing.



"Mary was one of the funniest people I have ever known," said Clay Moore, who was a neighbor when the Davises lived in Brookhaven. "She was a real character. She would have made a great comedian."



Mary loved telling jokes and didn't mind being the brunt of one herself. For days after she would return from a visit to her native North Dakota, she would lapse into "Fargo talk." Everyone would have a good laugh when she came out with, "You betcha," and "Oh, yah."



But friendship was her true calling. She had a generous heart, and if someone's child was getting married or having a baby, Mary was the first to sign up to give a shower or add her name to a host list for an after party for a rehearsal dinner. She never forgot a birthday, and she reveled in treating friends to a celebratory lunch.



When it came to altruism, hers was real. She never sought credit for her good deeds, nor did she bring attention to them. When two friends discovered they had cancer, Mary drove them to their chemotherapy treatments and took dinners to their families.



She was devoted to her two sons, Philip and Brian. During the week, the Davis household would be packed with her sons' friends hanging out after school. Mary always had the best snacks and drinks on hand. She made the Davis house feel like a home to everyone.



Mary doted on her two granddaughters, Pearl, 2, and Olive, 6 months, the newest members of the Davis family. She loved showering them with gifts and often remarked she had to restrain herself or she would quickly fill up their house with clothes and toys.



"Although 'she's one of a kind' is an overused expression," said longtime family friend Kenny Campbell. "I am confident there will never be another one like Mary Davis."



Mary is survived by her husband of 46 years, Philip H. Davis, Jr.; sons Philip H. Davis III of Atlanta and Brian J. Davis (Jenny) of Asheville, North Carolina; granddaughters Pearl and Olive Davis, also of Asheville; brother David Guloien (Sally) of Emporium, Pennsylvania; sisters Karin Ehli (Jim), and Christine Zander (Ken), of Dickinson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister Jean Guloien. The family wishes to thank Beverly Danvers and Gloria Usieta for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Guloien Davis to the Children's Hearing Fund at the University of Arizona Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences, 1131 E. Second Street, Tucson, AZ 85721-0071.



A service will take place on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road N.W. Atlanta. A reception will immediately follow in Child Hall.



