DAVIS, Martha Richie



Martha Richie Davis (Richie) died on April 12, 2022, surrounded by family in St. Augustine, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Lee and Pauline Carter Richie; and her husband, Bruce Elwell Davis.



She is survived in death by her brother, John Carter Richie, his wife, Martha; their three kids and nine grandnieces and grandnephews; son Reid and grandchildren Ellen, Alice, Sally and Susannah; son Carter, his wife, Stacey; and grandchildren Connor, Everett, Lola and Brooks; son Stephen, his wife, Rachel, and grandchildren Lillian, Jackson and Joshua; and former daughter-in-law Kimberly Davis.



An "army brat" born in 1944, Martha spent considerable time on various U.S. Army bases, including stops in Germany and Taiwan. A voracious reader, Martha was a dedicated family genealogist, scouring public records and graveyards for details about her family's past.



Married in 1966 to a Presbyterian minister, Martha raised three boys in the South throughout the 1970s, '80s and '90s, ultimately settling in the suburbs outside Atlanta in 1990 until relocating to St. Augustine, FL, in late 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on May 7, in the Day Chapel of Perimeter Church at 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097.

