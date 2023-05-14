Davis, Marjorie

DAVIS (TURNER),



Marjorie Inez



Marjorie Inez (Turner) Davis, a longtime resident of Asheville, North Carolina and Marietta, GA, passed away May 11, 2023, at her daughter's home in Marietta, Georgia. Marjorie was born April 23, 1929, in Campobello, South Carolina to Maude Estelle (Camp) Turner and Donald Goodman Turner. Her sister, Helen, was born two years later. The family moved to West Asheville, NC in 1943. Marjorie graduated from Asheville High School in 1945, at age 16 and went on to attend Mars Hill College to obtain an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science. Marge always reflected upon her high school years as some of the best years of her life. She met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Davis, on the school bus. She, Bobby Seavers, Paul Jacobs, and Dick Davis were fast friends through high school and their friendship continued over the years.



Marjorie Inez Turner and Richard Lynn Davis were married on the morning of December 20, 1947, at St. Lawrence Basilica in Asheville, North Carolina. After marriage, Marge worked for Southern Bell, WNCA Radio Station, and as secretary to Asheville attorney Glenn Snipes until leaving work to serve as a mother and homemaker.



Marge was a career volunteer, a strong Democrat, and a darn good card player. Marge served as a board member of the St. Joseph's Hospital Guild, a member of the Jaycettes, a founding member of the Homebuilder's Auxiliary, and a founding board member of the Asheville Lions Club Auxiliary. Marge was the first vice-chairwoman of the Buncombe County Democratic Party.



She spent much of her time volunteering in the local hospitals, with over 2,000 volunteer hours at the Asheville VA Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital. She and Dick enjoyed ballroom dancing together and attended many Knights of Columbus and Jaycees dances. After her children were all grown, Marge went back to work for the AAA Carolina Motor Club in Asheville as a travel consultant.



After the death of her husband, Dick, in June 1994, Marge relocated to Marietta, GA, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.



After moving, Marge became a full-time grandmother, taught her great-grandchildren how to swim and dive, and found her love for gardening. She continued to beat the pants off of anyone who challenged her at a game of rummy. She remained an ardent Democrat until her death and never missed voting in a presidential election.



Mimi was preceded in death by her son, Donald Glenn Davis who died at the premature age of 52. She is survived by her lifelong best friend, Clotilde Guisasola; four daughters, Cheryl Davis, Catherine Moser, Teresa Hildebrand, and Sandra Mullis; four sons-in-law, Kurt Kuehn, David Moser, Mark Hildebrand and Edward Mullis, and one daughter-in-law, Wanda Woodby. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and their spouses/significant others: Rachel Rafinski (Jason Rafinski), Elizabeth Duncan (Damon Duncan), Abigail Davis (Alex Ellis), Dalena Ruiz (Elido Ruiz), Kelsey Kuehn (Kyle Wood), Adam Brock (Jamie Valentine), Jennifer LaVelle (Don LaVelle, Jr.), Matthew Moser, Kevin Moser (Catheryn Moser); and thirteen great-grandchildren, Gabriel Davis, Penelope Ellis, Ava Rafinski, Keira Ruiz, Luke Ruiz, Marilyn Duncan, Hope Duncan, Vivien Duncan, Griffin Brock, Juniper Brock, Juliet LaVelle, Adeline LaVelle, and Theodore LaVelle.



A Memorial Service will be held for close friends and family at Northside Chapel Funeral Home, located at 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, Georgia 30075, on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Family visitation will start at 1:00 PM, and the memorial service will be at 2:00 PM. A light repast will follow.



Her ashes will be interred next to her husband Richard L. Davis at Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery in Fletcher, NC, in a private family service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, TN 38105



https://www.stjude.org/



