DAVIS, Margaret



Margaret Huckaby Davis of Atlanta Georgia, died peacefully of natural causes on September 25, 2023.



She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Earle Davis. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Arnold Davis; sisters, Laurie Davis Casseday (Kevin), Jacksonville, FL, Jane Davis Thompson (Claude), Atlanta, GA, Martha Davis Woodruff (Robert), Brookhaven, GA; and nephews, Samuel Davis Casseday, Peter Harold Casseday, Isaiah Davis Woodruff and Nathan LaMastus Woodruff. She is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3 PM at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 4393 Garmon Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327. A reception immediately following the service will be held in the Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in Margaret's name to Mary Hall Freedom Village (8995 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30350) or St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church.



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