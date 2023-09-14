DAVIS, Leslie "Max"



Leslie "Max" Davis, age 92, died early in the morning Friday, September 8, 2023, at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was born on April 26, 1931, in Bryson City, North Carolina, to Mary "Edna" (Parrish) Davis and Leslie "Vaughn" Davis.



He graduated from Swain County High School (class of '49), attended Mars Hill College, and then joined the Air Force, where he was stationed at Pepperrell Air Force Base in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.



He met his bride, Annie (Frampton), at Pepperrell, and they were married November 1, 1954, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. After the marriage, they resided near Miami, Florida, where Max finished his college degree in Accounting at the University of Miami.



Max was a successful businessman, salesman and entrepreneur, especially in the insurance industry. He began his career at American Mutual Insurance Company as an auditor, salesman, and district manager. He then opened a new office for Fickling and Walker Insurance in Atlanta, Georgia. Finally, he opened his own insurance agency—Max Davis & Assoc. He continued buying, managing, and selling businesses until he was 79, including financing a restaurant and an employee leasing business.



Max lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed playing with his many "toys," especially his boats and motorhomes. He was unofficially elected the "Mayor of U Dock" while on his houseboat at Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier. He also boated at his resort home on Lake Lanier, and with the manatees at his home on the Homosassa River. He took long motorhome trips, going as far away as Newfoundland, Canada. He loved a good party, happy hour every night with a glass of VO Gold, playing poker or gambling, grilling on his barbeque, visiting his mountain home, eating Friday breakfast with his buddies, and above all, spending time with his family.



Max was predeceased by his parents, Edna and Vaughn; as well as his sister, Dorothy Davis Carpenter.



He is survived by his wife, Annie; two children and their spouses, Diane Davis Martin (Ed) and Reg Davis (Beth). He has four married grandchildren, Mike Davis (Laura), Dan Martin (Leslie), Christie Martin McNeal (LV), and Drew Davis (Lauren). He leaves a wonderful legacy of six great-grandchildren (plus one more on the way), Vaughn McNeal, Hannah Davis, Annie McNeal, Emily Martin, Williams Davis, and Miller Davis. He is also survived by his nephew, Dennis Carpenter; and nieces, Susan Carpenter Cheatham and Nancy Carpenter.



Those wishing to honor his life may do so by attending a visitation from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery; 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30504.



A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30504, www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com, with Reverend Caleb Clark officiating.



Burial will follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Gainesville, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers charitable donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://diabetes.org/?ada_source=WWW230901HW001M001CC&ada_sub_source=homepage, or the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.



You may offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Rd., Gainesville, GA is in charge of local arrangements.



