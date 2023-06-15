X

Davis, Karen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Karen

Karen Johnson Davis, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on June 6, 2023. She was born to parents, Donna Alger Johnson and George Hill Johnson, on March 14, 1953 in Ringgold, Georgia.

Karen graduated from Marietta High School in 1971, and went on to further her education at Kennesaw Junior College, where she studied Nursing. She later worked at Kaiser Permanente for the majority of her career, prior to her stroke in 2012.

Karen is survived by her siblings, Steve (Nancy) Johnson, Sandra "Sandy" Johnson; children, Jessica (David) Keller, Melissa Davis, Ben (Ondrea) Davis; and 11 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2023, 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church Marietta. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Karen's name, to a charity of your choice.

