DAVIS, Joseph Meredith "Joe"



Mr. Joseph "Joe" Meredith Davis, 79, of Newnan, GA passed away February 16, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 7, 1942, in Atlanta, GA, commemorating the first-year anniversary of Pearl Harbor, to the late David Meredith Davis and Rosemond Carter Davis.



Joe grew up in Atlanta, GA and was a graduate of Southwest High School. Following in his father's patriotic footsteps, he served in the U.S. Army.



Known for his maverick style and brilliant entrepreneurial spirit, Joe launched a successful commercial real-estate company Jodaco in the early 1970s. He had a unique talent of finding properties that were undervalued and seeing their future potential. Business leaders and friends would marvel at his visionary ability.



Throughout his career, he conducted mergers and acquisitions across Atlanta and Newnan from Peachtree Street to the historic downtown Newnan square where his office sits overlooking the old courthouse.



He enjoyed looking out his office window at the activity on the square, listening to the courthouse bell ring, feeding the birds on his windowsill, and smoking cigars as he architected deals.



"Joe was a wonderful friend and business partner. I think it's funny how some people would find him intimidating because he had a heart of gold. He was always ready to help his tenants during challenging times to make sure they could take care of their families," said John Graham, owner and broker of Graham & Arthur, LLC. "He will be greatly missed."



As a longtime resident of Newnan, he loved the historic small-town feel, sense of community and quality of life that resonated through the city and was proud to call it home.



Joe Davis' legacy will continue to burn brightly as his torch is now passed to his family who he deeply loved.



The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM at Mckoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263, with Dr. Ike Reighard officiating. The visitation will be between 4 PM and 5:45 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.



Survivors include wife Lona Rose Davis of Newnan, GA; daughters Joely Davis Parish of Sharpsburg, GA; Meredith Davis Zonsius of Peachtree City, GA; Rachel Marie Cottone of Atlanta, GA; grandson Landon Davis Zonsius of Peachtree City, GA.

