DAVIS, Jr., James "Jay" Matthew



James "Jay" Matthew Davis Jr., age 38, passed away on September 21, 2022 in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his wife Mel Davis of Tampa, FL; and his parents, Matt and Katrina Davis of West Georgia. Services are being held October 4, at Douglasville 1st United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at 4:30 PM and the funeral will begin at 5:30 PM.