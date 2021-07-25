DAVIS, James Burton



James "Jim" Burton Davis, age 64, of Austell passed away July 22, 2021. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Jim Davis; brother, Doug Davis.



Jim worked side by side with his father, Roy Davis at Roy Davis Funeral Home for over a decade until his father's passing in 1992.



Jim and his sister, Debbie Struempf built Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in 1996. Jim has served families in and around the Austell community for many years.



He is survived by his daughters, Lauren and Hannah; grandchildren, Raylee and Mason; sisters, Debbie and Kathi; nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Hennesy and Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Austell. The family will receive friends Monday from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

