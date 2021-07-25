ajc logo
DAVIS, James Burton

James "Jim" Burton Davis, age 64, of Austell passed away July 22, 2021. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Jim Davis; brother, Doug Davis.

Jim worked side by side with his father, Roy Davis at Roy Davis Funeral Home for over a decade until his father's passing in 1992.

Jim and his sister, Debbie Struempf built Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in 1996. Jim has served families in and around the Austell community for many years.

He is survived by his daughters, Lauren and Hannah; grandchildren, Raylee and Mason; sisters, Debbie and Kathi; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Hennesy and Rev. Bill Rorie officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Austell. The family will receive friends Monday from 3:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

