Davis, James

DAVIS, Jr., James F.



James F. Davis, Jr. "Jimmy", 78, passed away on January 19, 2023. He was a resident of Madison, Georgia and is survived by his wife, Susan of 58 years; three children, Shelly (Rusty) Ewing, Jim (Laura) Davis, Stephanie Davis; grandchildren, Alex (Jordan) Blankenship, Levi (Alexa) Ewing, Evan Davis, Katie Davis; great-grandchild, Harlan Blankenship; sister, Judy Roseberry; nephews, David White and Ryan Roseberry.



He retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 31 years; Police Chief, Snellville, GA, seven years; Contract Agent, State Department, Iraq, one year. He actively served his church and communities until injured in Iraq.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24 from 1-2 PM at A.E. Carter Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 2 PM in the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) or the Shriners Hospital for Children (https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/).

