ajc logo
X

Davis, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAVIS, Jr., James F.

James F. Davis, Jr. "Jimmy", 78, passed away on January 19, 2023. He was a resident of Madison, Georgia and is survived by his wife, Susan of 58 years; three children, Shelly (Rusty) Ewing, Jim (Laura) Davis, Stephanie Davis; grandchildren, Alex (Jordan) Blankenship, Levi (Alexa) Ewing, Evan Davis, Katie Davis; great-grandchild, Harlan Blankenship; sister, Judy Roseberry; nephews, David White and Ryan Roseberry.

He retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 31 years; Police Chief, Snellville, GA, seven years; Contract Agent, State Department, Iraq, one year. He actively served his church and communities until injured in Iraq.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24 from 1-2 PM at A.E. Carter Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at 2 PM in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) or the Shriners Hospital for Children (https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

A. E. Carter Funeral Home

1670 Atlanta Hwy

Madison, GA

30650-2078

https://www.aecarterfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 3h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers
8h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Friday
The Latest

Mitchell, Alan
Galina, Morton
2h ago
Johnson, John
2h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top