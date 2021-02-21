Davis, James

DAVIS, Jr., James T. "Jim"



James "Jim" T. Davis Jr passed away peacefully at his home in Avondale Estates, GA on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. Jim was born in Atlanta, GA on July 11, 1949 to James T. Davis Sr and Mae Bensley Davis. He graduated from Druid Hills High School and Georgia State University where he met his bride, Karyl Kuhn. Jim and Karyl celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 5, 2020. Jim's family and friends meant more to him than anything else in the world. He especially loved spending the weekends at Lake Hartwell and beach trips with his family. He loved singing, playing his guitar, men's league softball, and watching sports - particularly Georgia and Georgia Tech football as well as Braves baseball. He took great pride in the 27 years he spent working at UPS before retiring from his corporate position in 2014. He was a kind and loving person who always greeted everyone with a big smile and a twinkle in his eye. Jim will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by loving family members including his wife Karyl, his father James T. Davis Sr; sister Terry Davis Followill; children, Ansley Davis Murphey (Marshall); Jimmy Davis; Zack Davis (Mara); and Nick Davis (Jillian) as well as eight grandchildren, a niece, and nephew. Arrangements are being handled by A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Decatur, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jim Davis to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) or LDBF Boxing for Parkinson's (www.boxingforparkinsons.org). A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

