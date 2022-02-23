Davis, Hubert Vincent

DAVIS, Jr., Hubert Vincent



Hubert Vincent Davis, Jr. died on February 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Born on September 4, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where he attended the Cranbrook School and was a member of the hockey, baseball, and football teams. In the early 1940s, due to his father's World War II military service, Hu and his family moved to Virginia and California before returning to Michigan when Hu was a teenager. In the summers he and his family would travel to their rural farm in Vermont.



In 1948, Hu left Michigan to attend Duke University. While there, he was on the baseball and marksmanship teams, a member of Phi Kappa Psi, vice president of the Interfraternity Council, and active in other organizations. Hu graduated from Duke in 1952 with a degree in engineering. After graduation, he served as a First Lieutenant in the US Air Force for two years.



Hu married Nancy Clark Northington on June 26, 1954 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hu and Nancy then settled in Atlanta where he began a four-decade-long career with Lockheed Aeronautics. As an aeronautical engineer, he performed innovative work with airplane materials and spent years in the Skunk Works, Lockheed's Advanced Development Program. At home in Sandy Springs, they raised three children, Clark, Brooks, and Laura. Hu coached many seasons of NYO baseball, served as Boy Scout Leader, and enjoyed tennis and golf. He could build and repair anything and was a lover of technology, always having the latest model of phone and iPad and embracing streaming services, social media, and online games. For the last ten years of his life, Hu resided with Nancy at Lenbrook in Brookhaven, where he served on the Homeowners Association.



Hu has left us with fond memories as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and warmhearted friend. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Northington Davis; three children, sons Clark Davis (Susie) of Dunwoody, GA and Brooks Davis (Lisa) of Bluffton, SC, and daughter Laura Shainker (David) of Sandy Springs, GA; eleven grandchildren, Clark Davis, Jr. (Alex), Brett Davis, Eric Davis, Sam Ehrlich (Megan), Katie Ehrlich, Josie Ehrlich, Brooks Davis II, Tate Davis, Sarah Shainker Connelly (Kyle), Jessica Shainker, and Benjamin Shainker; and one great-grandchild, Sage Davis.



Services will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 4, in the Mikell Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta.



Anyone wishing to remember him in this way may donate to the Duke University Pratt School of Engineering at www.gifts.duke.edu/Pratt.

