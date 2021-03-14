DAVIS, Herbert Parker



Herbert Parker Davis, age 74, of Atlanta, died peacefully on March 3, 2021. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Susan Pavy Davis; daughters, Susan Davis (Brian) Harper of Atlanta and Kimberly Davis (Robert) Sellers of Houston, TX; sister, Adrienne "Lamb" Davis Hardie of New Orleans, LA; brother Hamlet "Buddy" I. Davis, III of Spicewood, TX; sister Diana Davis (Henri) Lapeyre of New Orleans, LA; grandchildren: Caroline, Anna, and Davis Harper; Lily, Robert, and Alice Sellers; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A full obituary can be found at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marist School (www.marist.com/giving/giving-to-marist). A funeral mass for family and close friends will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, March 19th at 10:00 am. It will be live-streamed at http://bit.ly/ParkerDavis. Arrangements are made by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

