Davis, Gloria

DAVIS (WATTS), Gloria



Gloria Watts Davis was a lifelong advocate for the importance of education, civil rights, and voting rights. She was also very passionate about genealogy and shared that passion with many family members. She died August 17, 2022, in Atlanta.



The daughter of Roy Watts and Emma Shields Watts, Gloria was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Atlanta, where she grew up in a poor but loving household. As a child, she determined to attend college and earned high marks throughout her school years. Graduating from Booker T. Washington High School in 1956, she received a full scholarship to Spelman College, completing her B.A. in English in 1960. Gloria later served as national president of the Spelman



College Alumni Association, and her appreciation for the opportunities and possibilities that her education at Spelman provided, remained with her throughout her life. A lifelong learner, she led her retirement community's book club up until her death.



While at Spelman she met her future husband, James Arthur Davis, then a student at Morehouse College. The two married in 1961, and relocated to the Washington, D.C. area, where Gloria first taught elementary school and later worked at the U.S. Department of Labor and then the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) until her retirement in 1988. In retirement, she continued to tutor children in a variety of subjects.



An excellent cook, Gloria made meals from scratch for her family despite her busy schedule. She enjoyed arts and crafts and derived great satisfaction from creating personal cards and notes for family, friends, and various charitable organizations.



She is survived by her son, Anthony Drexel Davis, of Des Moines, Iowa; a sister, Mary Frances Watts, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Davis; and parents, Roy and Emma Shields Watts..



Gloria was a devoted member of Atonement Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. until 2011.



Upon her return to Atlanta, she joined St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She served as a member of the Altar Guild and other roles. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to Spelman College, Attn: Advancement Services, 350 Spelman Lane, Box 1403, Atlanta, GA 30314.

