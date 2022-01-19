DAVIS, Frances M. Louise



Ms. Frances M. Louise Davis entered into rest January 10, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4 PM and Viewing from 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)-349-3000, mbfh.com.



