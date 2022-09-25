Davis, Floyd

DAVIS M.D., Floyd L.



Floyd Lawrence Davis, M.D. passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born January 3, 1924, in New York City, Floyd grew up enjoying boxing, swimming, street hockey, football, baseball, and caring for animals on a friend's farm in the summers. At the age of 14, he moved to Barnesville, Georgia where he attended Gordon Military College until his graduation in 1942.



Earning a commission as Lieutenant from the enlisted ranks, Floyd proudly served in the United States Army Medical Corps in France and Italy and participated in the Rhineland Campaign during World War II. Floyd earned a Bronze Star, Army Good Conduct, American Campaign, Europe-Africa-Middle East Campaign, World War II Victory medals, and Carbine and Rifle marksmanship badges. Floyd's wartime experience provided his initial inspiration to become an eye surgeon.



After the war Floyd graduated from the University of Georgia School of Journalism. Subsequently, he attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the Sorbonne University - Paris, France, University of Groningen School of Medicine - Groningen, Netherlands, and completed medical school externships in the United Kingdom, at the Leonardo Eye Institute - Rome, Italy and the National Maternity Hospital - Dublin, Ireland. Using his GI Bill benefits to pay for school, Floyd earned his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) at the University of Geneva Faculty of Medicine - Geneva, Switzerland. He completed his internship at the Emory University School of Medicine's Crawford Long Hospital, the Boston University School of Medicine Ophthalmology Residency Program, and taught at Tufts University.



During his internship at Crawford Long in Atlanta, Floyd met his beloved Mary Gailmard Davis while she was an orthopedic nurse. Mary later joined Floyd in Boston where they were married while he completed his residency and Mary continued nursing at Massachusetts General Hospital. In 1962 Floyd and Mary returned to Georgia where they established their ophthalmology practice of 53 years in East Point and Fayetteville. Floyd was passionate about eye care and helping generations of patients through the years. He was Emeritus at South Fulton Medical Hospital, member of the French Society of Ophthalmology, and board-certified Diplomate and Life Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.



Fluent in French and conversant in Italian, German and Dutch, Floyd enjoyed traveling back to France, Italy, and Ireland with his family and enjoyed one of his greatest trips at the age of 86 - safari to photograph the Great Migration in Kenya, Africa. Described by one of his family friends as having a kind heart and curious mind, Floyd, in his later years, continued to fulfill his desire to constantly learn. He took writing and photography courses in Maine for several summers. Floyd loved all sports, history, animals, his friends and life in general. Above all, he loved his family.



Floyd is survived by his children, Danielle Weer (Eric) of Johns Creek, GA, and Timothy Davis (Julie) of Carlsbad, CA; his granddaughter, Mary Weer; and his niece, Pamela Davis. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary; and his older brother, Bill.



