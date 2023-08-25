Davis, Erma

DAVIS, Dr. Erma
Age 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 19, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1 PM; Cathedral of Faith COGIC. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
THURSDAY'S UPDATES