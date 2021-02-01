X

Davis, Elizabeth

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DAVIS, Elizabeth

Homegoing Graveside Services for Mrs. Elizabeth Davis, will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 11:00 AM at Barrow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 60 Barrow Grove Road, Madison, GA 30650. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble Wednesday, at the residence at 9:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.