DAVIS, Elizabeth



Homegoing Graveside Services for Mrs. Elizabeth Davis, will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 11:00 AM at Barrow Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 60 Barrow Grove Road, Madison, GA 30650. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble Wednesday, at the residence at 9:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



