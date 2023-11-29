DAVIS, Douglas "Alan"



Douglas "Alan" Davis, age 72, of Dillard, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at home, with his family by his side.



Born November 28, 1950, in Dougherty County, GA, to Hugh Douglas and Hazel (Bryant) Davis, he was a graduate of Albany High School in Albany, GA, with the class of 1968. He continued his education at Valdosta State University, Valdosta, GA, receiving his bachelor's degree in Accounting.



He started his career as an Auditor for The State of Georgia Department of Public Health. He retired as the Fiscal Manager for the State of Georgia Department of Human Resources, Department of Family & Children Services Division. His co-workers described him as a great boss, patient, so easy to work with, and the list goes on.



Following his marriage to Rachel Brown Davis in 1980, he went on to be a father of two. Rachel also worked for The State of Georgia, which is how they met. In 1987, Alan and Rachel and their two young children moved into their dream home in Lilburn, GA and made that their home for 30 years.



Alan was a humble man who was extremely proud of his two children and dearly loved his adoring grandchildren. Some of his happiest memories were annual summer vacations with extended family to Mexico Beach, FL. He and Rachel also traveled for a good five years after retirement before Rachel tragically became paralyzed.



Alan will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



Surviving are his wife, Rachel Brown Davis; their children, Philip (Kerri) Davis and Angela (Lee) Ginsberg; six grandchildren, Kain, Kara, Kylee, Jayce, Hunter, and Kelsey. He is survived by his two younger brothers, Hugh Gary (Kathy) Davis of Leesburg, GA and William Darrell (Denise) Davis of Social Circle, GA.



He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Douglas Davis; and his mother, Hazel Bryant Davis.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Douglas Alan Davis will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Hunter Funeral Home, 423 Warwoman Road, Clayton, GA 30525. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hunterfuneralhomega.com, (706) 782-4243.



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