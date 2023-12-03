DAVIS, Donald Lamar



On November 27, 2023, Donald Lamar Davis of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully at home at the age of 88. He lived a long and fulfilling life, and will be missed by his family, friends and business associates.



Don was born in 1935 to John Kytle Davis and Clara Nevada Nelson Davis in Athens, Georgia. His father, a former University of Georgia football player and a successful builder, imparted to him two of his great loves: college football and building things. Although he had three brothers from his father's first marriage, he was his mother's only child and was cherished by her for the rest of her life.



Don graduated from Athens High School in 1953. He would later recount how Athens High had prepared him extremely well for the academic rigors of college. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960 with a degree in Civil Engineering, working on construction projects along the way. As it turned out, the combination of academic instruction and practical work experience in the field laid the foundation for a brilliant and fulfilling career.



Don began work with Batson-Cook Company on October 26, 1960. Over the course of his long and productive tenure there, he held just about every position, including Executive Vice President. He reckoned he was involved in $2 to $3 billion in construction projects at Batson-Cook over the years, including the Galleria in Atlanta and 13 buildings in Charlotte, NC. The thrill of building construction never left Don. Although he retired in 1993, he continued working with Batson-Cook as a consultant nearly up until his death.



In 1975, Don met Betty McNabb at Toastmasters. As Betty remembers it, Don was cute, had nice hair, liked to talk, and made some very interesting speeches. The two were married in 1976, and thereafter they made their home together in Sandy Springs.



Don loved to travel, and he and Betty took many wonderful trips in the U.S. and internationally—throughout the Americas, all of Europe, Asia and Australia. The two completed a trip around the world together when Don was 80.



Don also had a great love for jazz music and fine dining. He attended the New Orleans Jazz Festival 35 times, enjoying his favorite artists and the best restaurants.



Those who knew Don will remember his strong work ethic, his wonderful laugh, his generosity, and that twinkle in his eyes. He will be greatly missed.



Don was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John Weymon Davis, Troy Alexander Davis, and John Kytle Davis, Jr., "JK". He is survived by his wife, Betty; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2 PM, with reception following. A graveside service will be held in Athens, Georgia at Oconee Hill Cemetery the following day.



Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans.





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