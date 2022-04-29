DAVIS, Dennis



Dennis Oliver Davis, originally of Atlanta, GA, transitioned peacefully early Sunday morning with his family by his side. Dennis will be remembered by his many accomplishments both professionally and personally, as well as his infectious sense of humor that remained intact even in his final days.



Dennis was born on November 18, 1939, in Atlanta, GA to Mildred and John Davis. He attended Grady High School and began college at Georgia Tech, later completing his degree at the University of California.



Aside from family, Dennis's greatest devotion was to the military. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1960 and completed flight school in 1962, where he picked up the nickname "Flash". His early photo mapping assignments included trips to New Guinea, Enewetak Atoll, Ethiopia, American Samoa, and Vietnam. He went on to manage airfields at Incirlik AFB IN Turkey and Mildenhall AFB in England.



He retired as a Major after 23 years of distinguished service. He always said serving in the military was one of his proudest achievements. While stationed in Albany, Georgia, he met his wife Betty at a church group and proposed 3 weeks later. They acted like eternal newlyweds, still holding hands everywhere they went.



After serving in the Air Force, Dennis and his family moved back to Atlanta where he began a 20 plus year successful career as a stockbroker with Morgan Stanley. He and Betty (and sometimes the kids!) went on cruises every year to keep their love of traveling alive. Always passionate about hobbies, he dove into photography, stained glass design, and model aircraft flying, but his true passion was woodworking. He spent countless hours in his woodshop creating unique, beautiful pieces of furniture that he shared with many. We will remember him when we see the beautiful furniture he built, and we will laugh as we recall the many funny stories he told that left us all in stitches.



Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty, his two daughters, Karen and Carol, and his granddaughter, Caroline. His family meant everything to him, and he loved them unconditionally.



He felt strongly about advancing medical research and donated his body to Emory's School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emory University Medical School or the American Lung Association.

