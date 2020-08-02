In Memory of Mr. Charlie Davis "C.D." Roby 4-17-24 8-2-05 It has been 15 years since you left us. We still miss you. Wife, Annie; children, Leotha, Charlie Jr., Dianne & Karen; 11 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. You will never be forgotten.
Davis, Charlie
In Memory of Mr. Charlie Davis "C.D." Roby 4-17-24 8-2-05 It has been 15 years since you left us. We still miss you. Wife, Annie; children, Leotha, Charlie Jr., Dianne & Karen; 11 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. You will never be forgotten.