Davis, Camille

Camille Walton Davis, 86, died February 17, 2021. She was born Janice Camille Walton in Bryan, TX on August 8, 1934. She graduated Stephen F. Austin H.S. in Bryan, 1952 and North Texas State in Denton, TX with a degree in Journalism. She was a member of Chi Omega, Alpha Alpha chapter. She retired from Duracell. She enjoyed writing and editing for Lenbrook's newsletter. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Walker Davis; her two daughters and sons-in-law: Leslie and Andrew Fowler Jr., Camille and Kyle Stewart; grandchildren: Michelle May (husband Andrew May), Thomas Fowler, Hunter Stewart, Grace Stewart; great grandchild: Eleanor Fowler. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service is planned for March 21st at 1:30 p.m., Christ Church 2890 N. Fulton Drive, Atlanta, GA 30305. Registration is at ChristChurchAtl.org.

