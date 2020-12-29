Davis, Arthur

DAVIS, Jr., Arthur Terrell



Arthur Terrell Davis, Jr., age 77, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2020, with family by his side. Ted, a native of Atlanta, was born December 10, 1943, to the late Arthur Terrell Davis and LeVangie Hill Davis.



Ted grew up in Buckhead with his older sister and two younger brothers where they were surrounded by many acres and enjoyed a variety of pets. Ted's favorite pet, by far, was his pony, Black Beauty. West paces Ferry was much more rural back in the late forties and early fifties, so Ted could ride to nearby friends' houses on his pony, which occasionally he did about the time his mother was calling him to get ready for church. He was always a lover of horses and enjoyed riding with his own two daughters when they were younger.



Ted attended Northside High School in Atlanta and the Dalton School in Rome, Georgia. Afterwards, he pursued a business degree at Florida State University and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He then entered Emory University's School of Law. After passing the bar, he joined the army for two years and was assigned to the Judge Advocate General Corp. in both Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Frankfurt, Germany. When he returned to Atlanta, he took over the legal work for his father's business, Davis Food Service, for a number of years. He opened his own law practice, first in Sandy Springs, and then in Buckhead, where he practiced until his retirement. He married and raised two wonderful daughters while living in Sandy Springs and then Buckhead. They were always the joy in his life.



Ted was baptized at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church as an eleven year old. In later adult years he became an Episcopalian and was on the board of directors at Holy Innocents Episcopal School. Ted was a lifetime member of Cherokee Town and Country Club. He was, also, president of the Sandy Springs Rotary Club one year. Through that organization he became involved with and helped found The Big Brother / Big Sister organization of Atlanta. He was paired with a nine year old boy named Richard. Ted became like a father and big brother to him. All of the adventures his family enjoyed, Richard shared too. Richard has remained a close friend to Ted and his family and was with him in his last moments. Other passions Ted shared with family and friends were golf, tennis, horses, and snow skiing near their second home in Sky Valley and in Colorado and Utah.



In later years Ted owned a travel agency in Sandy Springs, The Atlanta Travelers. He always loved traveling. He and his wife, Wanda, have especially enjoyed cruising to destinations near and far. They, also, enjoyed their condominium in Boca Raton, Florida, and being near the beach. Their children and grand children have wonderful memories of beaches and of often camping in Helen, Georgia and other parks. He was always ready, rain or shine, for any adventure.



Ted was preceded in death by his younger brothers, James Huey Davis and Ronald Edward Davis. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Adams Davis, who has lovingly taken such good care of him and gotten him through his physical challenges during his later years. He is survived by his daughters, Marianna Cooney (Bill) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Suzanna Beard (Dave) of Katy, Texas. He is also survived by his stepsons, Jason Twilley of West Point, Georgia, and Matthew Adams of Savannah, Georgia. Also surviving is his older sister, Sherry Davis Fagerness and brother-in-law, John Fagerness, of Milton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Linda Davis, of Sunset, South Carolina; grandchildren, Madison Twilley and Winnie Twilley and Catherine Cooney; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328. The family welcomes these who feel comfortable in attending.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ted's memory to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or contact@parkinson.org.



