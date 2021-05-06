ajc logo
Davis, Alphonso

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DAVIS, Alphonso 'Al'<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Alphonso 'AL' Davis passed on April 30, 2021. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, 12:00 Noon, Central Holiness Church, 1069 Washington St., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Interment at South-View Cemetery. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held today from 11:00 am-8:00 pm in our chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.</font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.</p>

<p>827 Pollard Boulevard SW</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>30315</p>

<p>https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

