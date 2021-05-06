<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DAVIS, Alphonso 'Al'<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mr. Alphonso 'AL' Davis passed on April 30, 2021. Homegoing service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, 12:00 Noon, Central Holiness Church, 1069 Washington St., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Interment at South-View Cemetery. Family and Friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held today from 11:00 am-8:00 pm in our chapel. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315.</font><br/>