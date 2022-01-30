DAVIS, Alpha



Ms. Alpha Peek Davis, age 88, of Atlanta passed away on January 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:30 PM at Bethany United Methodist Church, Smyrna. Public viewing Friday, February 4, 2022 from 9 AM-6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



