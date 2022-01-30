Hamburger icon
2 hours ago

DAVIS, Alpha

Ms. Alpha Peek Davis, age 88, of Atlanta passed away on January 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, 12:30 PM at Bethany United Methodist Church, Smyrna. Public viewing Friday, February 4, 2022 from 9 AM-6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

