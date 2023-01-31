Davis, Alicia

DAVIS (STEVENS), Alicia



Alicia Stevens Davis died on January 25, 2023, at her home in Atlanta, Georgia. Alicia was born in Sioux City, Iowa on May 26, 1945, and is survived by her mother, Audrey Wandless Stevens and predeceased by her father, Joseph Earl Stevens. Growing up in LaMarque, Texas, Alicia graduated from LaMarque High School in 1963. She was an A student, Editor of the Yearbook, Homecoming Queen, cheerleader and played on the girls' basketball team. In 1965, after a year at the University of Texas at Austin, she moved to Atlanta where she was employed by Delta Airlines. After her tenure with Delta, she was employed by the Fulton National Bank of Atlanta, and later operated two Arden Zinn Exercise Studios. She was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta. An eye for color and all things beautiful, Alicia loved to travel and explore various cultures and artifacts. She was a voracious reader of history and of the great and not so great leaders of the world. A great thrill in Alicia's life was being a volunteer with the Atlanta Organizing Committee; the organization that made the bid for Atlanta to host the 1996 Olympics. In September of 1990, she was fortunate to travel with the Committee and other volunteers to Tokyo to be present when Atlanta was chosen as the host City. In addition to her mother, Alicia is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, A. Kimbrough Davis; her sons, A. Kimbrough Davis, Jr. (Laura), J. Stevens Davis, Bryan J. Davis (Vicki); six grandchildren, Taylor Davis, Jackson Davis, Barrett Davis, Bryce Davis, Leia Davis and Maddox Davis; her sister, Veronica Lloyd; her three brothers, Mark Stevens, John Stevens and Bruce Stevens; and several nieces, nephews and first cousins. Memorials may be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, McDonough, GA; the Atlanta Humane Society; or a charity of one's choice. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., NW., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



