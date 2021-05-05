<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">DAVIS, Agnes "Bobbie"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Agnes " Bobbie" Davis, age 82, of Suwanee, GA passed away May 3, 2021. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Prior to the service, the family will gather with friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years</font><font size="1" color="#000000">,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> W.A. Davis, her Mother, Peggy Osborne, great-grandson Brett Cantrell and great-nephew Justin Moon. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Cantrell of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Denise and Rick Dunsmore, Angela and Ken Morgan, Drew and Jennifer Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Allie and Jake Morgan, Essie, Hunter and Harvis Cantrell, and Asher Dunsmore. Her sister Sadie Moon, several nieces, nephews, cousins and her extended family of caregivers at Antebellum. Bobbie worked for Suzanna's Kitchen for 47 years and retired at the age of 75. Bobbie was a member of Lilburn Christian Church for over 45 years. She enjoyed reading, writing poetry and riding on the back of her husband's motorcycle. She was known for her loving and generous hugs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. <br/><br/>770-448-5757.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><br/>