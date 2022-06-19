DAVIES, Suzanne



Suzanne Hopkins Davies peacefully joined the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Atlanta, GA, after a long and dignified battle with cancer.



Born in Rochester, NY to Chris and Carol Parisi on April 12, 1949, Suzanne was the second youngest of five children. She graduated from Nazareth High School, an all-girls Catholic school in her hometown. Much of her youth was spent laughing and hanging out with her cousins, enjoying family dinners every Sunday and dancing the night away. In her 20's, Suzanne followed her passion for music and left Rochester to sing on tour with a band. It was shortly after that she landed in Atlanta. Her vivacious personality, quick wit and radiant beauty made making friends easy. It was her love of dancing that led her to the Brave Falcon one fateful night with friends when she met her true love, Wes Hopkins. They married in 1976, lived happily together in Orlando, Atlanta and Big Canoe. During these joyful years, Suzanne graduated from Georgia State University in Accounting, worked for Price Waterhouse and launched a long and successful career in residential real estate. While in real estate she made friends at every turn and worked in the high-volume offices of Northside Realty, Buckhead Brokers and Harry Norman Realtors. In 1994, Wes unexpectedly passed away, but Suzanne was committed to maintaining her optimism regardless of the pain and heartache had been thrown at her. It was her determination and joyful spirit that allowed her radiant smile to continue to beam. Several years later, she was set-up on a blind date to meet a client's dad… finding love a second time. It was then in 2007 that she married her blind date and beloved companion, Dr. Robert Davies. They enjoyed every moment together with friends, traveling, golfing, sipping Champagne and laughing with family. After Bob's passing in 2012, Suzanne continued to love life, her friends and her family and travelled anytime possible.



Her family will miss her radiant personality, beauty and laugh. She was an incredible "Susu" (grandmother) to her step-grandchildren. They describe her as kind, generous, thoughtful, understanding, brave and a fighter. No birthday was ever forgotten or celebration missed. It is her closest friends that best capture her spirit on earth by saying:



"We will always love and cherish our dear Suzanne as a devoted, self-less and unwavering friend who had the uncanny ability to make those around her feel special and important. She has a tremendous impact on our lives, and we will be forever grateful for our friendship and many experiences we shared."



Another dear friend shared:



"Always carrying herself with such elegance and grace, Suzanne lit up the room with her beautiful smile and spirit, her unique and infectious sense of humor and passion for life. She was a lot of fun – optimistic, always laughing and celebrating just being together."



Whether friend or family, she had love in abundance. Friends were family, and family were friends too. She will be so very missed as she was truly one of a kind.



Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, Chris and Carol Parisi; her first husband, Wesley Layland Hopkins and her second husband, Robert Lynn Davies. She is survived by her brothers, Chris (Judy) Parisi and Alfred Parisi; stepchildren, Karen Lynne Hopkins of Bend, Oregon, Glen Wesley Hopkins of Harrison, Arkansas, Liz (and Paul) Davies Chiaffredo of Atlanta, Georgia, Meredith (and Harold) Lynn Dieterle of Brooklyn, New York; and her step-grandchildren, Ixchel Carolina Solorzano, Robert and Vincent Chiaffredo, and Hank and Lanier Dieterle.



A celebration of life will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church on July 17 at 2:00 PM with a reception immediately following. Flowers may be sent to Peachtree Road UMC or donations to can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in her honor.



