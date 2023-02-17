X
1 hour ago

DAVIDSON, William G. "Bill"

Mr. William G. "Bill" Davidson, age 92, of Rome, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, in a Rome hospital. Mr. Davidson was born in Maysville, Georgia to the late Paul and Mahuldah Wilson Davidson, on December 14, 1929. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia, was a Veteran of Korea, serving in the U.S. Air Force, and was a businessman for many years in the Atlanta area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Teddy, and Robert Davidson.

Surviving are his wife, Bobbye Jo Davidson; son, Michael Davidson; brother-in-law Doug (Beth) Wilson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2 PM, from the Trion First Baptist Church with Dr. Warren Moorehead and Pastor Casey Bramlett officiating, interment West Hill Cemetery. Active Pallbearers, Wil Graham, Tristan Graham, Steve Davidson, Ryan Starks, Tony Walker, and Taso Karahalios. The "Wilson Cousins Lunch Bunch" will be Honorary Pallbearers. The family will receive friends, Friday from 1 PM until 2 PM at the Trion First Baptist Church, 30753. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Salvation Army.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. William G. "Bill" Davidson who passed away Monday.

