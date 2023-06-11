DAVIDSON, Kelvin Roy



Kelvin Roy Davidson, age 64, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on May 21, 2023, in Buckhead, Atlanta.



Kelvin was born in Pensacola, Florida, to Leroy W. Davidson and Anna Ruth Tillman. He was an Independent Real Estate Professional for 30+ years.



Kelvin was passionate about real estate, interior design, and travel, especially to places with beautiful beaches. His favorite destination was Miramar Beach, Florida. Kelvin enjoyed spending quality time with his loved ones.



Kelvin was preceded in death by his father, Leroy W. Davidson; his mother, Anna Ruth Tillman; and his brother, Timothy Daryl Davidson.



Kelvin is survived by his loving partner, Freddie Bevrotte; his dearest friend and mentor, George Kingston; brother, Rocky W. Davidson; sister, Beverly M. Evans; niece, Laura Lynn; and nephews, Rocky Jr., Troy, and Timothy.



Kelvin's loved ones wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Manuel Patino and his staff.





