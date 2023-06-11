X

Davidson, Kelvin

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIDSON, Kelvin Roy

Kelvin Roy Davidson, age 64, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on May 21, 2023, in Buckhead, Atlanta.

Kelvin was born in Pensacola, Florida, to Leroy W. Davidson and Anna Ruth Tillman. He was an Independent Real Estate Professional for 30+ years.

Kelvin was passionate about real estate, interior design, and travel, especially to places with beautiful beaches. His favorite destination was Miramar Beach, Florida. Kelvin enjoyed spending quality time with his loved ones.

Kelvin was preceded in death by his father, Leroy W. Davidson; his mother, Anna Ruth Tillman; and his brother, Timothy Daryl Davidson.

Kelvin is survived by his loving partner, Freddie Bevrotte; his dearest friend and mentor, George Kingston; brother, Rocky W. Davidson; sister, Beverly M. Evans; niece, Laura Lynn; and nephews, Rocky Jr., Troy, and Timothy.

Kelvin's loved ones wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Manuel Patino and his staff.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

‘BMF’ producer suspended after threatening striking Atlanta writers11h ago

Credit: AP

Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber for years of attacks that killed 3, dies in prison...
9h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: Clayton County murder suspect captured while breaking into cars
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
18h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Showers, cooler temps ahead of rainy week
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Wallace, James
Crane, Richard
1h ago
Featured

Before leaving Georgia, Trump stops by Waffle House
6h ago
LIVE UPDATES | The latest from the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top