Davidson, Edward

DAVIDSON, Jr., Edward William "Ed"



Edward William Davidson, Jr., age 85, of Senoia, Georgia passed away on Wednesday June 8, 2022. "Ed", was born May 27, 1937 as the eldest son of the late Edward William Davidson, Sr. and Mary Charles Berry Davidson of Atlanta. Ed grew up in Atlanta's West End and graduated from Brown High School in 1956. He then enrolled in the University of Georgia studying forestry and wildlife management but shortly thereafter, he returned to Atlanta to marry his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, whom he had met in kindergarten, Delores Dean Davidson, who survives him in death. Ed served in the Naval Reserves, attended Southern Tech and completed his electrical engineering degree. While working for General Electric, he took night classes at Georgia Tech to complete his Professional Engineering certification. In 1965, he began work with a small design and engineering firm named Edwards and Rosser. Ed rose to become a senior partner and later chairman emeritus of the board of what became Rosser International. In his later years, he took on the role of Chairman and Consultant to International Aviation Consultants, LLC, joint majority/minority firm that managed various aspects of the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport runway expansion. Ed also served as Chairman of the Greater Atlanta Economic Alliance, championing small, female and minority-owned construction firms. As a consulting engineer, Ed received numerous professional recognitions and served as president of the Georgia Engineers Council, president of the ACEC of Georgia and later as a national director and vice-president in ACEC National. He was also a member of the Atlanta Rotary Club and president of the Hereford Association.



Despite his many successes in the engineering field, Ed's longstanding love of the outdoors and cattle ranching always drew him back to his farm south of Atlanta in Senoia. In his later years, Ed was able to devote himself to the breeding and sale of purebred polled Hereford cattle as well as spending time with family who often visited "the farm". He and his wife Delores were also active in several small country churches in the area. Things that made Ed smile included riding his white horse, admiring his cows and good cigars.



Ed is survived by his four children, Donald Lee Davidson of Atlanta, Douglas Craig Davidson, Sr. (Caroline) of Johns Creek, Jan Davidson Orzech (Jay) of Duluth and Debra Davidson Scott (Bill) of Auburn, AL. His eleven grandchildren were a special source of pride and devotion. Ed also has eleven great-grandchildren. Ed is survived by his younger brother, Charles Wesley Davidson (Nancy) and pre-deceased by parents; and his youngest brother, Joseph Earnest Davidson.



In lieu of flowers, please consider tax-deductible contributions to the Hereford Youth Foundation of America memorial fund.



https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://herefordyouthfoundation.org/howtogive/memorials/__;!!JZyed81S!h921YP0u3Uk4OSrb2bPd9o5YMxQfQ1OWx_kdQ_H1YeDavRPdoeoIsF0iYQ89tyvf-jfF8FwypWW8vN0wV5GcnsgHKoaTo0FAew$



A visitation for Ed will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, 135 Senoia Rd, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269. A funeral celebration of life service will follow in the chapel at 4:00 PM. A private family burial will occur Monday, June 13, 2022 at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA.



