DAVIDSON, Berbon "Bo"



Mr. Berbon "Bo" Davidson, 90, a longtime resident of Dunwoody and recently Belmont Village Senior Living, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, the 29th of December, 2020. Son of the late Josie and Guy Davidson he served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953 and was stationed in Tokyo during the Korean War. Bo graduated in 1955 from Memphis State and was hired as an accountant at Southern Bell right out of college. He enjoyed a successful 34 year career at Southern Bell, AT&T and BellSouth and retired as an Assistant Vice President in Comptrollers in 1989.



Bo was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church for over 40 years and served as the church treasurer for 24 years. He was an avid golfer at Dunwoody Country Club, loved playing bridge and most of all loved being surrounded by his family.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Davidson. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Staten on April 21, 1951. They had a beautiful and loving marriage until her death in April 2013. The movie "The Notebook" perfectly describes their marriage as Bo tirelessly cared for Dolores during a long battle with Alzheimers. Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-laws, Janet and Sheldon Greenwald of Johns Creek, Nancy and Mike DeVries of Sugar Hill; grandchildren and their spouses, Allison and Justin Armbrust, Ashley and Gene Siller, Matt, Rick and Kelly DeVries; and four great-grandchildren, Julianne and Jackson Armbrust, Beau and Banks Siller.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, the 2nd of January 2021 at eleven o'clock at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel with Reverend H. David Melton officiating. A private family interment at Arlington Memorial Park will be held on Monday, the 4th of January 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338 or to the American Heart Association. Friends are cordially invited to visit with the family prior to the service from nine-thirty until eleven o'clock at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, (770)448-5757. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn to the visitation and service, and to observe social distancing.



