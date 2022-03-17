DAVID, Sarra



Sarra Savage David, age 87, died peacefully in her home on March 11, 2022. She was a 1953 graduate of Greenville High School in Greenville, SC and attended Furman University for one year before marrying Robert P. Derrick in 1954. She spent the majority of her adult life in Atlanta and in recent years, worked at Oglethorpe Power Corporation for 27 years in various administrative positions before retiring in 2016.



Sarra enjoyed classical music, her Mystery Book Club group, a special women's group, annual trips to Tybee Island, and her weekly lemon drop martinis. Spending time with many friends and family brought her great joy. She touched many lives and will be remembered for her dignity, grace, kind and loving heart, shopping – particularly shoes, and sweet smile. She had many butterfly items in her home to remind her of the changes and hope in life and that "life is short" and to "spread your wings".



She is survived by daughter, Patricia Derrick of Lilburn, GA; daughter Laura Derrick Rhodes and husband Greg of Lakemont, GA; and daughter Victoria Derrick Anderson of Lakemont, GA. She was very proud of her four grandchildren – grandson Patrick Carpenter, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA, grandson Maxfield Carpenter of Durham, NC, granddaughter Parker Rhodes of New York, NY, and grandson John Rhodes of New York, NY. She is also survived by her sister, Louisa Savage, of Greenville, SC and was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Bowen David.



A private service will be held at a later date at St. Bede's Episcopal Church in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarra's memory may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park NE, Suite 380, Atlanta, GA. 30329-2288 or georgia@cff.org.

